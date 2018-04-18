New SkillsFuture tie-up in the insurance industry

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore is partnering Prudential Singapore to help its employees acquire the skill sets needed to meet the future demands of the insurance industry.

As part of the collaboration, the employees will have access to the SkillsFuture series of courses customised for the insurance sector. They will be trained in innovation, entrepreneurship, data analytics, social media and cyber security, among other areas.

"Investing in capabilities-building for our people is core to the success of Prudential and the insurance industry," said Mr Wilf Blackburn, chief executive officer of Prudential Singapore on Wednesday (Apr 18).

"By partnering with SkillsFuture, we are further helping our people to prepare themselves for future roles in the digital economy so they can remain relevant and continue serving the evolving needs of our customers," he added.

From April this year (2018), Prudential will enrol 1,000 employees, financial consultants and select customers in the SkillsFuture Advice programme.

They will receive information about the importance of adapting to new skills, and the ways to tap on various tools for their skills upgrading needs and career planning.

The chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore, Mr Ng Cher Pong, said: "We hope to see more employers adopt this proactive approach to skills upgrading."