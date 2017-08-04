New skills frameworks for retail and food services to help counter manpower contraints

SINGAPORE - Job-seekers in the retail and food services industries will get more help identifying the skills they need and the career pathways that are available with new skills frameworks for the two sectors on Friday (Aug 4).

The guides were launched by Workforce Singapore (WSG), SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Spring Singapore as part of a Government push for businesses to adopt innovative technologies and go manpower-lean.

The shift to more technology-enabled operations and resulting redesigned job roles requires employees to upgrade their skills or reskill to remain relevant, the agencies said in a release.

The guides are available on the SkillsFuture website, and map out seven tracks in the food services industry, such as food and beverage service, and five tracks in the retail sector. The latter includes brand management and e-commerce.

WSG grants and programmes are available to help employers offset the costs of technology implementation and training, plus wage subsidy support.

Speaking at the launch at the Lifelong Learning Institute, Second Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said that food services and retail are key industries of the Singapore economy, contributing to more than three per cent of GDP and employing about 11 per cent of the workforce.

"Both industries have faced manpower constraints in recent years, but businesses are adjusting and overcoming the manpower hurdle, often through more intensive use of technology," she said.

Since 2010, more than 3,000 retail and F&B enterprises have invested in capability development, such as digital services and automation.

Technology is also helping businesses with older workers, said Mrs Teo, who noted that more than half of employees in food services and retail are aged 40 and above.

Apart from job-seekers, employees and businesses, education and training institutes can also use the skills frameworks to align programmes with the needs of the industry, he said.

The two-day Adapt and Grow event includes a career fair offering close to 1,200 jobs from 34 employers including Timbre and Robinsons RSH. It also showcases technology solutions from both sectors that employers can tap on to raise productivity and redesign jobs and work processes.

These include virtual reality technology for retail and the use of tablets as menus and "e-waiters" for F&B establishments.

Mr Ng Cher Pong, chief executive of SSG, said: "Trends, such as increased automation in the food services industry and the growth of e-commerce in the retail industry, provide new business and career opportunities. To seize these opportunities, the workforce will need to he equipped with new skills."