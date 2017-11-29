New scheme to allow social workers to manage finances for mentally incapacitated seniors under their care

SINGAPORE - Seniors without family support can soon turn to social workers to help manage their finances if they lose the ability to make decisions for themselves.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has introduced the Community Kin Service pilot project where social workers with voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) may apply to the Family Justice Courts for powers to manage the finances of seniors under their care.

The courts will then approve regular payments for the seniors' healthcare needs and household expenses, with MSF backing such court applications.

On Wednesday (Nov 29), Minister of Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said:"The Community Kin Service allows VWOs to help fill the role that a next-of-kin would typically play in supporting a senior."

Two VWOs - TOUCH Community Services and the AMKFSC Community Services - have been chosen for the pilot project that starts early next year (2018).

Mr Lee, who was speaking at first Asian Family Conference held at the Orchard Hotel, said that the ministry will run the pilot for "a year or two" before deciding whether to expand it.

"As a safeguard, VWOs must provide annual reports to the Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) to account for the use of funds," he added.

The OPG, which comes under MSF, runs the Lasting Power of Attorney Scheme under the Mental Capacity Act, which lets people appoint a "donee" or "deputy" in advance to take care of legal decisions should they lose their mental ability.

The new scheme announced on Wednesday comes almost two years after the Mental Capacity Act was amended in Parliament in March 2016.

The amendment allows for those without family or close friends to act as donees and deputies, to have paid professionals exercise that duty instead.

But while this amendment was passed nearly two years ago, Mr Lee said on Wednesday that the MSF is still in the process of working out the details of the scheme, including the registration of professional deputies.

He said that his ministry is working with the Singapore University of Social Sciences to develop a training programme for such professionals.

He added that besides having experience in mental capacity act cases, these paid professionals must also meet new criteria, such as not being undischarged bankrupts or convicted criminals.