New roles for three permanent secretaries

Three top public servants will see changes in their portfolios from January next year, the Public Service Division (PSD) said yesterday in a statement.

The moves will be in the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) and Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA).

These government bodies have been at the forefront of the Government's efforts to prepare for the challenges of an ageing population and its drive to make Singapore a Smart Nation that uses technology to improve lives.

The reshuffle also comes three months after the government agencies overseeing the information and communications technology sector were restructured.

Mr Ng How Yue, 46, Permanent Secretary for the Law Ministry, will be given a second portfolio after two years in his current position.

He will be the Health Ministry's Second Permanent Secretary as well on Jan 1, 2017.

Mr Ng will work with the current Permanent Secretary Chan Heng Kee, to support the ministry's health priorities and programmes, said the PSD.

Another change affects Mr Aubeck Kam, 46, Permanent Secretary for the Manpower Ministry since May.

Mr Kam will relinquish his concurrent appointment of Permanent Secretary for MCI on Jan 1.

He gives up the post after four years in the role.

It will be taken up by Mr Gabriel Lim, 40, MCI's current Second Permanent Secretary.

On Jan 1, Mr Lim will relinquish his post as chief executive of IMDA.

IMDA's current deputy secretary (cyber and technology), Mr Tan Kiat How, will be its new chief.

IMDA was one of two government agencies formed in October following the merger of the Infocomm Development Authority and the Media Development Authority.

It looks after regulatory and policy initiatives in the infocomm and media sectors.

The other new agency which was formed was GovTech, which coordinates information and communications technology plans across the Government.

Both Mr Ng and Mr Lim have been principal private secretary to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Mr Ng was appointed to the post in 2008 and Mr Lim succeeded him in 2011.