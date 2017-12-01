New research programmes and governing council established to address the challenges Singapore is facing

SINGAPORE - Scientists and researchers from top universities across the world will start on three new research programmes that will address Singapore's challenges.

They will work in collaboration with local agencies and institutions here.

These research initiatives were announced during the 10th anniversary of the Campus for Research Excellence And Technological Enterprise (Create), a collaboration between Singapore's National Research Foundation (NRF) and top overseas research institutions to conduct research in Singapore.

The programmes include using nanosensors to improve agricultural yield, finding ways to counter drug-resistant microbes, and develop cyber-physical security systems to protect important infrastructure like the energy, transport and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who opened a symposium on Friday (Dec 1) to mark Create's anniversary, said: "Create has provided Singapore, our partners and their faculties a unique environment in which to interact and discover ways to make an impact that might not have been possible otherwise."

Mr Heng, who is the NRF's deputy chairman, added that since Create's inception in 2007, the campus has filed 540 patent applications, 336 invention disclosures and 15 spin-off companies.

Create currently has about 1,100 researchers and scientists from more than 40 countries at its campus at University Town at the National University of Singapore.

A new Create Governing Council, led by former head of civil service Mr Peter Ho, will also be set up to oversee the campus's overall strategy for research direction and engagement between local universities and overseas partner institution.

Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam, who started Create when he was then-chairman of the NRF, was also recognised at the event on Friday morning.