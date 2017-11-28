New litter of pups in Bishan otter family brings total number of otters in Singapore to over 60

SINGAPORE - A new litter of pups has been spotted frolicking with the Bishan otter family.

At least six pups were spotted since Sunday (Nov 26), bringing the total number of otters in the famous Bishan family to 10, veteran otter watcher Jeffery Teo told The Straits Times.

Ms Ng Soon Lee was the first to capture the new pups on camera. She posted a 4min 9sec clip on Facebook, and said in responses to questions on her post that she spotted seven new pups. One is believed to have died since.

The family expansion comes even as otter community page OtterWatch gears up for talks in the months ahead to help the public learn about otter ecology and discuss how the Singaporean community has responded to the mammals' thriving here.

Online, stories of the otters have drawn comments from netizens who have expressed concern over their perceived growing numbers.

The first reported count of otters in Singapore was at least 50, as reported by My Paper in April last year.

That has gone up to more than 60 now, National University of Singapore (NUS) biology lecturer N. Sivasothi, who heads OtterWatch, told The Straits Times.

However, he stressed that otter numbers are limited by the availability of resources and competition for those resources, as are all animal populations.



A new litter of at least 6 pups were spotted at the Marina Bay area on Nov 27, bringing the total number of otters in Singapore to more than 60. PHOTO: OTTERWATCH



"Pups are lost during movement between holts, individuals are killed by traffic and entanglement, others disperse in search of new territories and mates," he said.

"Reduced prey availability due to rising population will limit litter size and growth, which is why otters, like other carnivores, defend their territories against other otter families."



An otter and a pup seen at the Marina Bay area, on Nov 26. PHOTO: YANE KANG



Mr Sivasothi, who has studied the mammals since 1994, added that while otters are frequently spotted at the Marina Bay area, which has ready prey in terms of fish, such rewards for the animals' foraging are not as high elsewhere.

The otters have caught the attention of Singaporeans and even people from beyond.

To address the interest, OtterWatch will be conducting public talks at National Parks Board, PA Water Venture and NUS venues "in the months ahead", Mr Sivasothi told The Straits Times.

At the talks, stories will be shared about the smooth-coated otter families, their ecology, and the communities' responses.

The Facebook page will advertise details and all are welcome, said Mr Sivasothi.