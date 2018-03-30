New chairman for Workplace Safety and Health Council

The Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council will have a new chairman from April 1 when Mr John Ng takes over the position from Mr Heng Chiang Gnee.

Mr Ng, currently chief executive of Singapore LNG Corporation, has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector. He is the vice-president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) and a member of the Central Provident Fund Board. Mr Ng also chaired the finance committee when he was appointed to the WSH Council on April 1 last year.

As part of his duties, Mr Ng will chair the WSH2028 Tripartite Strategy Committee, which has been tasked with charting a comprehensive plan for WSH over the next 10 years.

"I am honoured with the appointment and look forward to working alongside the rest of the council members," said Mr Ng.

Mr Heng, 62, the outgoing chairman, will be retiring from the WSH Council after a 10-year stint. He was awarded the prestigious Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Public Service Star) in 2011 for helping to improve the WSH landscape in Singapore.

"It has been very fulfilling to be part of the evolution of the national workplace safety and health movement," said Mr Heng.

Three other WSH Council members - Mr Khoo Teng Chye, Mr Allen Law and Mr Chow Yew Yuen - will also be stepping down from their positions.

Five new members will be appointed to the WSH Council.

Commenting on the change in leadership, Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said: "I am confident that John's experience in the energy sector and in SNEF will help us to further strengthen the tripartite partnership in our WSH journey for everyone to return home safely, every day."