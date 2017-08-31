New centre in Singapore to conduct Asia's largest study on undernutrition among the elderly

SINGAPORE - A centre to study nutritional issues facing elderly people in Asia was launched on Thursday (Aug 31).

It will conduct what it calls Asia's largest study on diet management for the elderly who live at home.

From Thursday, 1,200 people aged at least 65 will be selected for the study, managed by the new Nutritional Health for the Elderly Reference Centre.

The study aims to help solve undernutrition issues among ageing Singaporeans.

This issue affects about a third of the elderly here who live at home or are hospitalised, said adjunct assistant professor Samuel Chew from Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The new centre is a partnership between CGH and Abbott, a global consumer healthcare firm. It is supported by the Economic Development Board.

The study will enlist the help of SingHealth Polyclinics, which will select 600 elderly people to take part.

"In Asia's fast-ageing population today, nutrition plays a vital role in improving the health of the elderly," said Dr Low Yen Ling, director of research and development at the Abbott Nutrition Asia Pacific Centre.

She added: "It's very important we generate Asia-specific data".

She said this was because most of what we know is based on Western research, when Asians' bodies and habits are different.

She gave the example of diet: Asians tend to eat more carbohydrates, such as porridge, as they get older, while Westerners have a more protein-rich diet.

Dr Low said that key to achieving nutrition goals for the elderly here is understanding how they eat, what they think about nutrition and what happens when their diet is modified with items such as supplements.