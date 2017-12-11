N-level results out on Dec 18

SINGAPORE - Candidates who took the Singapore-Cambridge GCE N-level examinations this year will receive their results on Dec 18, the Ministry of Education said on Monday (Dec 11).

School candidates can obtain their result slips from their respective schools from 2pm next Monday.

Private candidates will receive their results by mail. They can also obtain their results online using their SingPass account at www.seab.gov.sg from 2pm on that day.

Those who wish to apply for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can do so online at www.ite.edu.sg/wps/portal/intake, or obtain application forms from customer service centres at the three ITE colleges in Ang Mo Kio, Simei and Choa Chu Kang.

Those eligible for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and/or the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme will receive invitations to apply for the programmes.

The Polytechnic Foundation Programme is a one-year programme that offers a practice-oriented curriculum taught by polytechnic lecturers, to better prepare polytechnic-bound students for entry into relevant diploma courses.

It is an alternative to the Secondary 5 year as N-level graduates under the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will not sit the O levels.

The Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme is another option for students who have performed well at the N levels.

Students can take up a two-year Higher Nitec programme at the ITE and subsequently be assured of either a first- or second-year place in a related polytechnic course, provided they achieve the qualifying Grade Point Average scores in the Higher Nitec programme.

Application for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will start next month, when the GCE O-level examination results are released. Students who qualify for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme will get the application forms then.

Those interested in the programme should first progress to Secondary 5 on Jan 2 while waiting for notice of their eligibility.

Applications for the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme can be submitted through the ITE's application portal from 2.30pm on Dec 18 to 5pm on Dec 21. Posting results will be released online at 9am on Dec 26.

For more information on the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme and the Polytechnic Foundation Programme, visit these websites: www.ite.edu.sg/wps/portal/definitely-des/ and pfp.polytechnic.edu.sg/PFP/index.html