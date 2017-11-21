MRT train struck by lightning: Driver in stable condition, says Changi General Hospital

SINGAPORE - The train driver who was hospitalised at Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Monday (Nov 20), after lightning struck the train he was in, is in a stable condition, the hospital said on Tuesday morning.

"The patient is in stable condition but we are unable to share more due to patient confidentiality and privacy," CGH said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

An MRT train stalled near Bedok station a little past 4pm on Monday afternoon after being struck by lightning.

Following the incident, the train driver said he was unwell, and received medical attention before being taken conscious to CGH.

He was hospitalised there overnight for further observation. The Straits Times understands that he suffered numbness and chest pains.

SMRT's vice-president of corporate communications, Mr Patrick Nathan, said the company is currently investigating the incident as a possible lightning strike.