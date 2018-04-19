Moving with the times to play

Ms Joy Lee turns the central pole of this art installation and it transforms into a giant mobile for her children, Benjamin, seven, and Emily Cassidy, five, to play under.

The interactive work, titled The Dynamic Lines Of Our Nest, is part of The More We Get Together: Singapore's Playgrounds 1930-2030 exhibition opening tomorrow at the National Museum of Singapore.

Suitable for toddlers aged three and above, the installation is inspired by the young Australian pine tree that is native to Singapore and grows along its coasts. It is meant to symbolise future play spaces, where man and nature meet.

It was designed by Matali Crasset, a French artist with a background in industrial design.

The exhibition, which is open till Sept 30, looks back at Singapore's play spaces, from the iconic dragon playgrounds of the 1970s to today's inclusive and community-built versions.

Given the theme, little ones are encouraged to have fun. To celebrate the exhibition's opening, there will a bouncy inflatable playground in front of the museum and hands-on craft stations this weekend.