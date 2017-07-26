13 injured after Mount Alvernia Hospital shuttle bus crashes into bus stop along Braddell Road

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people were injured after a Mount Alvernia shuttle bus ploughed into a bus stop along Braddell Road towards Bishan on Wednesday (July 26).

The Straits Times understands that the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 12.10pm and dispatched two fire engines, four ambulances and two support vehicles.

Nine casualties - including the driver - were taken to TTSH, while two each were conveyed to Raffles and KK Women's and Children Hospitals.

It is understood that more 20 passengers were on the bus when the accident occurred. Thirteen were unhurt and taken to Mount Alvernia for check-ups at its walk-in clinic, according to a hospital spokesman.

"Our priority and primary concern now is to provide the best care to the 13 passengers who are currently with us at our 24-hour walk-in clinic," she added.

When ST arrived at the scene at around 1.30pm, the bus stop was cordoned off. The badly-damaged bus was facing the opposite direction to traffic and debris - including the driver's door - was strewn all over the pavement.

The bus, which is operated by SMRT, is a free regular shuttle service provided by Mount Alvernia Hospital that stops at Bishan and Novena MRT stations.



The aftermath of the accident involving a private bus along Braddell Road on Wednesday (July 26). ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO





It was headed towards Bishan station when the accident occurred.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the accident at 1.09pm and warned motorists to avoid the left lane.

ST has contacted SMRT and the police for comment.