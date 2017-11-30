Mount Agung eruption: Mother-daughter pair make 'hellish' 20-hour journey from Bali to Surabaya

SINGAPORE - What was meant to be a holiday, complete with river rafting and a sunrise hike, has turned into a "hellish" ordeal for a stranded mother-daughter pair affected by the eruption of Bali's Mount Agung.

Singaporean Rukzana Hamid, 36, had organised the trip to help her 15-year-old daughter unwind before she takes the O levels next year.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Thursday morning (Nov 3), Ms Rukzana said they have not been able to find a way out of Indonesia. They have just made a gruelling 20-hour journey from Bali's overwhelmed Denpasar airport to Surabaya airport to try and get on a flight back to Singapore.

Their journey included traffic jams caused by flooding, a ferry ride and a 10.5 hour car ride with no sleep nor toilet breaks.

The pair had been on holiday since Nov 24 and were initially scheduled to reach Singapore on Nov 29 on Scoot.

Ms Rukzana: "Scoot told us that they were clearing the backlog of passengers from Monday and Tuesday and could not put us on a flight from Bali to Singapore anytime soon.

She added that they were told that it would be better at Surabaya airport so they got the Scoot staff in Bali to arrange for another flight with their counterparts in Surabaya.

Ms Rukzana arranged for her own private transport to Surabaya, which is on Java Island. She had heard that two coaches headed for Surabaya, which were arranged by Scoot, had broken down in the jungle.

"It's very dangerous for two females to get stuck in the middle of a jungle," she said, adding that this was an option that many also took.

The car journey cost her $300 and comprised a four-hour car ride to the Banyuwangi ferry terminal.

What followed was a one-hour ferry ride and then a non-stop 10.5 hour journey to Surabaya on a bumpy road.

They reached the Surabaya airport in the early hours of Thursday.

She said: "I have not slept or bathed in the past 28 hours. Because it was just the two of us on the road, I wanted to keep watch and make sure the driver didn't go off-route."

Her daughter, Nur Humairah, is also developing a fever.

In an update on Wednesday, Scoot said 168 passengers took its offer of chartered coaches.

Chaos and panic continues to reign at the airport and the airline has yet to place the mother and daughter pair on a flight home even after nine hours.

Ms Rukzana said there was "shouting and panic", with many stranded Indian and Chinese travellers disregarding queues and "bombarding" airline representatives at Surabaya airport.

However, Singaporeans have largely been banding together.

"The Singaporeans are tired and frustrated but we are trying to do the right thing. There is a consensus among us to keep things calm.

"We have exchanged numbers with each other to keep each other updated on the flight situation when we go for toilet or coffee breaks," she said.

Bali's airport re-opened on Wednesday after three consecutive days of closure.

Mount Agung has been spitting ash into the air and blocking flight paths. Some experts have warned that this could go on for weeks before a major eruption takes place.