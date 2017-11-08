Most Singaporeans prefer children and grandchildren to date Chinese and Caucasians

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans prefer their children and grandchildren to date Chinese and Caucasians, ahead of Malays and Indians, according to results of a latest study on ethnicity released on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Of the 2,020 respondents polled in an Institute of Policy Studies (IPS)-Channel NewsAsia study, 95 per cent said they were comfortable with their offspring and grandchildren dating a Chinese person and 75 per cent were comfortable with Caucasians.

However, only 65 per cent and 61 per cent of respondents, which were recruited through geographical random sampling to ensure a proportionate representation of people across all races and age groups, were comfortable with their children or grandchildren dating Malays and Indians respectively.

On this, IPS senior research fellow Dr Mathew Mathews said at a media briefing on Wednesday: "Some would say this is prejudice or it could just be the sense that because culture continues to be seen as an important aspect of people's future and how their children are brought up, and the avoidance of all sorts of clashes and issues (in future)."

This data on ethnic identity and inter-ethnic interactions is among a slew of findings that indicate that Singapore "is still not the multicultural nirvana that some would expect", said Dr Mathews.

For instance, despite high levels of interest expressed, generally less than half of respondents regularly experienced or participated in the practices and activities of other cultures.

These include eating with their hands, participating in key festivals, cultures' weddings and wearing traditional ethnic outfits of other cultures.

When it came to understanding key facets of the Muslim community such as eating halal food, wearing the tudung for a female, avoiding alcohol and touching dogs, younger Chinese and Indian respondents were found to be less likely to understand the importance of these beliefs and practices.

Researchers said this lack of inter-cultural understanding among young Singaporeans may be a result of fewer interactions and friendships across racial lines, adding that it is a trend that "bears watching".

Dr Mathews said: "One takeaway is that while we care about our own ethnic identities, we need to learn how to respect and understand the important (ethnic) markers of other groups."

The researchers added that given the current levels of inter-cultural exchange, "it is worth considering if more can be done to promote greater interaction, engagement and learning across the racial groups".