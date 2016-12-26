More than 30,000 bid farewell to Tanjong Pagar Railway station

SINGAPORE - More than 30,000 people turned up to say farewell to the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station on Christmas, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The national monument was opened to the public from 9am to 9pm on Sunday (Dec 25).

The station has hosted the public on public holidays for the last few years, and this was the last public event to be held before it closes for re-development.

There were musical performances and a Christmas market to entertain visitors.

They could also make a donation to the Community Chest and hop onto a train that took them around the station.

The station will be closed till 2025 for the construction of the Cantonment MRT station on the Circle Line.

When the new MRT station is complete, the heritage building will be used as a community building first, and later it will be part of the Greater Southern Waterfront.

Tanjong Pagar Railway Station was officially opened in May 1932 and served as the key operational railway station in Singapore until operations ceased on July 1, 2011.

It was gazetted as a national monument that year.

When Singapore left Malaysia in 1965, Malayan Railway (KTM) retained its railway possessions on Singapore island.

Then in a land-swop deal sealed in 2010, Singapore exchanged parcels of land in other areas for the prime land the station stood on.

The KTM station has moved to Woodlands.