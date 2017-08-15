More tailored job fair to better match outgoing NSFs to prospective employers

SINGAPORE - A career and education fair for full-time national servicemen (NSFs) has, for the first time, tailored the event to feature jobs based on the preferences from servicemen and what they studied previously.

Called the Enhanced Career and Education Fair, the one-day event helps match NSFs about to complete their national service to potential employers in the public and private sector. It is held quarterly.

The estimated 2,000 jobs at the latest fair, launched on Tuesday (Aug 15) at the Lifelong Learning Institute, were selected based on information provided when the NSFs registered online prior to the event, including their career preferences and education background.

This was done to better customise the fair to the servicemen and will again feature in future iterations of the event.

The fair has been organised by Workforce Singapore with the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs since 2015.

Other new initiatives at the Enhanced Career and Education Fair include providing NSFs who registered for the event online access to career preparation resources. This includes tips on interviews and resume writing, as well as industry insights.

Besides job matching, the fair also features an education exhibition for NSFs who would like to further their studies after completing national service.

National service probationary inspector Noor Hafeez Bin Abdul Rashid, 24, who would complete his national service in three months, said the fair's online career resources helped him to add more information to "enhance" his resume. He has applied for a few jobs at the job fair on Tuesday, including one as a cabin crewmember at Singapore Airlines.

NSFs who have registered online can continue to apply for jobs through a virtual platform that will be available until Aug 29. An additional 6,000 curated jobs are also available on the platform.

"(The organisers) have developed resources that can be made available to the (NSFs) through their desktop or their mobile devices because this is a way in which they are comfortable to access information," said Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and Foreign Affairs at the fair.