MND rejects petition to reform public housing policies for single parents

SINGAPORE - A petition to reform public housing policies for single parents has failed.

The Ministry of National Development, which oversees public housing, said it has no intention to amend the law and introduce exemptions for unmarried and divorced parents.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng had submitted the petition in September on behalf of seven single parents.

The petitioners called on the authorities to recognise unmarried parents and their children as a family nucleus, so they can be eligible for public housing schemes.

They also wanted to remove debarment periods which prevented divorced parents from renting from the HDB or owning subsidised flats.

Their petition was referred to the Public Petitions Committee, which considered it and asked the Ministry of National Development (MND) a response.

The committee's report and MND's response was made public on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Said MND: "A range of government agencies work together to ensure that no child is without adequate housing, regardless of whether his or her parents are single or married."

MND responds

The petition called for housing rules to be more inclusive instead of granting case by case exceptions at the discretion of officers, at a time when divorce rates are climbing.

There were 7,614 divorces and annulments last year, up by 1.2 per cent from 2015. In 2015, 863 babies were born to unwed mothers here, down from the 1,099 born in 2010.

The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), which submitted a statement supporting the petition, also made several suggestions.

These included allowing divorced parents to rent public housing or buy subsidised housing immediately after the matrimonial flat is sold.

Currently, divorced parents who have owned a HDB flat have to wait 30 months before they can rent from the HDB.

Divorcees also face a three-year debarment, during which only one party can own a subsidised flat.

In its reply, MND said that the Government is committed to housing the nation, and ensuring the well-being of children.

"However, achieving these goals do not require special legislative exemptions for single parents. As such, MND does not intend to amend the Housing and Development Act, as proposed by the petitioners," it said.

The ministry added that the Housing Board already exercises flexibility in appropriate cases, and can also make changes at a policy level.

This does not require changing the law.

The MND said: "When we extend help to unmarried parents, we are also mindful not to undermine the prevailing social norm of parenthood within marriage."

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said MPs who wish to pursue the matter further in Parliament can do so by asking a question or introducing a motion.