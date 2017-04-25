MMA: One Championship's television and social media outreach undergoes significant growth

SINGAPORE - Mixed martial arts promotion One Championship has enjoyed significant growth in its television viewership and social media numbers since 2014.

Data released by Nielsen, Facebook and Repucom shows that the Singapore-based organisation, set up in 2011, has grown from 352 million social media impressions to four billion.

From 2014 to 2017, it has also doubled its global audience from 60 countries to more than 118 countries.

Meanwhile, its peak television ratings share has risen to 11-20 per cent from one to two per cent in the same period.