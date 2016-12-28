Maximum age limit for driving instructors raised from 70 to 75 from Jan 1

SINGAPORE - From Jan 1, 2017, the upper age limit for driving instructors will be raised from 70 to 75, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 28).

With the revision, those who are 70 years old and older can continue to conduct driving lessons until they turn 75.

This is on the condition that they pass their annual enhanced medical examination.

Senior Minister of State for National Development and Home Affairs Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had received feedback over the years from driving instructors, the Singapore Driving Instructors' Association and some MPs that many instructors wanted to continue teaching beyond the current age limit of 70.

He shared a photo of a driving instructor, Mr Teo Boo Koon, who turns 70 next year and will benefit from the revision.

"He has taught many generations of drivers on our roads. With this change, we look forward to Mr Teo and his colleagues continuing to impart good driving skills, safe driving habits and road etiquette to new drivers," said Mr Lee.