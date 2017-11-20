Maserati on fire along KPE, PIE exit closed

SINGAPORE - A Maserati on fire along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Monday (Nov 20) caused the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) exit to be closed.

A photo of the vehicle in flames, along the KPE towards Tuas at the PIE exit, was posted on chat groups. The black car was seen on the leftmost lane, with flames engulfing its hood.

Eyewitness Carfield Lim told ST that he saw the vehicle around 2pm.

"When I passed by, there was already lots of black smoke," he said.

He added that he saw two people at the road opposite but could not confirm if the driver was present.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at about 2pm.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet and no injuries were reported.

ST understands that the vehicle was exiting the KPE tunnel when smoke started emanating from the engine.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists about the accident in a tweet at 1.59pm, and added a few minutes later that the PIE exit was closed.

Investigations are ongoing.