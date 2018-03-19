Man taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after car catches fire in Shunfu carpark

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a car caught fire in a multistorey carpark in Shunfu on Monday (March 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it responded to a vehicle fire at Deck 3A of the multistorey carpark at 320, Shunfu Road, at about 11.50am.

"The fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets and a compressed air foam backpack," said the SCDF spokesman.

He added that a man in his 40s was taken in a conscious and alert state to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for smoke inhalation. It is unclear whether he was a passenger or a passer-by.

A video sent in by a Lianhe Wanbao reader showed a red vehicle at the carpark near the Shunfu Mart Food Centre with its hood in flames. Smoke from the vehicle had set off the fire alarms, which were blaring in the background.

Eyewitness Lu Baixiang, 71, told Wanbao that he had just parked his car and he saw a woman in the red vehicle reversing into the parking space across from his.

The vehicle suddenly burst into flames, he said. The woman fled while screaming, but did not look hurt, Mr Lu said.

He drove off quickly as well.

The vehicle was badly damaged after the fire was put out, with the glass from some of its windows shattered or melted.