Man suffers burns after car 'explodes' in Bukit Batok carpark

SINGAPORE - A man in his 40s suffered burns on his chest and limbs after a car reportedly exploded in a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok on Wednesday (April 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a motor vehicle fire at Block 290C, Bukit Batok East Avenue 3, at around 6.30pm.

The man was taken to Singapore General Hospital, said an SCDF spokesman.

A video put up on Facebook showed the man crying in pain, with his black T-shirt in tatters after the incident.

The Facebook user claimed that there had been a car explosion. Police officers and a member of the public were seen tending to the man.

SCDF officers were also seen at the scene.

The car appeared to be severely damaged, with its front right door and rear blown off.

The Straits Times understands that the apparent explosion involved some contents inside the car.

SCDF dispatched an ambulance and a fire engine to the scene.

ST has contacted the police for more information.