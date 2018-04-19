Man loses control of car after sneezing, crashes into road divider and nearly toppling lamp post in Braddell

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while sneezing, which caused him to crash into the road divider along Lorong 1 Toa Payoh on Thursday (April 19) afternoon.

The impact dislodged a lamp post, causing it to nearly topple over. Debris from the car was strewn over two lanes of the road.

Retiree Abdul Rahman Hassan told The Straits Times he was on his way to pick up his three-year-old granddaughter from her kindergarten in Upper Thomson Road when the accident occurred near Braddell MRT station at around 12.40pm.

Mr Abdul Rahman's blue Subara Impreza was badly damaged, but he was not injured. No other cars were involved.

He said: "I had a loud sneeze and then I realised I hit the divider and lamp post. I was not scared. Accidents can happen.

"Anyway my car needs to be scrapped next year. If I can't repair, it I will just scrap it."

A cobbler in his 60s, who wanted to be known only as Mr Yong, said he heard a loud screech followed by a bang.

"I didn't see the collision, but I was shocked by the crash, as it was very loud. Many people were curious and went to take a look."

Sales executive Muhammad Hafiz Khamzah, 21, was making a U-turn at the road junction when he heard a loud crash.

"It was so scary when I heard the crash. My heart stopped, but luckily the uncle is okay," he said.

ST has contacted the police for comment.