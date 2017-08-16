Man in his 30s found dead in Teck Whye Crescent

SINGAPORE - A man in his 30s was found dead on the pavement near the void deck of Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent on Wednesday (Aug 16) morning.

The Straits Times understands that the victim was stabbed. He had allegedly been chased down the block, which is made up of rental flats, leaving a trail of blood all the way to the pavement.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 4.45am, and despatched an ambulance.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead on scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 11am, police officers were seen gathering evidence in a unit on the fourth floor.

Officers were also seen removing police cordon tape on the ground floor, although a cordon remained on the fourth floor corridor.

Housewife Sasha Nuraisah, 31, who lives on the fourth floor, said she heard a commotion at about 4am.

"I heard a woman shouting 'You don't be crazy'. But I didn't think too much of it, because there has always been fights and shouts in that unit. The neighbours here had to call the police a few times before and in the last few months, police officers were always coming down."

Other neighbours also said they heard clanking noises.

A woman who identified herself as the victim's girlfriend said she heard about the incident through a friend who called her.

Looking visibly shaken and with tears welling up in her eyes, she said: "My friend just told me to come down now, because (my boyfriend) is unconscious."

They have been together since May. Police later brought her to the unit.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more details.