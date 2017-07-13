Man holding 2 knives restrained by coffee shop patrons, 1 person injured during dispute

SINGAPORE - A man holding two knives was restrained by patrons at a coffee shop in Teck Whye after a dispute broke out between three men, The Straits Times understands.

The incident occurred at around 7.40pm on Wednesday (July 12) at a coffee shop at Block 143, Teck Whye Lane.

A video circulating on social media shows several men restraining a man, who is holding a knife in each hand. He is shown exchanging harsh words with an older man.

One knife is covered with what seems to be blood.

The men surrounding him try to pry the knives out of his hands, as he shouts and struggles.

Another man is shown sitting down and has what appears to be blood on his shirt.

The police told The Straits Times that they received a call for help at 7.39pm. A 34-year-old man was arrested for criminal intimidation and possession of offensive weapons, while a 61-year-old man was arrested for failure to furnish particulars.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched an ambulance, which took a 66-year-old man, the one sitting down in the video, conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST understands that the the three men were having drinks when the 34-year-old went off after a dispute among the trio and returned with knives.

The 66-year-old victim tried to stop him, but the assailant came back with a plastic chair and hit him.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar