Man arrested over petrol station armed robbery

SINGAPORE - Within four hours of allegedly robbing a petrol station with a kitchen knife on Monday (July 31), a 48-year-old man was arrested in Jurong East Street 21, near his home.

Around 12.50pm on Monday, the police received a report that a Shell petrol station along Upper Bukit Timah Road had been robbed, with more than $1,100 stolen.

The suspect was said to have threatened a 22-year-old staff member manning the register, ordering her to place cash from it into a plastic bag. She remained calm during the incident, said the police.

There has not been a case of a similar nature in the past decade, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim, who is commander of the Clementi Police Division.

The man, who worked at a cleaning company, wore a helmet, sunglasses and gloves when he allegedly committed the act, said SAC Lim during a press conference on the matter on Tuesday.

The suspect then fled on a motor scooter, which had a masked licence plate.



The scooter that was used in the robbery. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The supervisor at the station made a police report.

A 63-year-old customer who had noticed the suspect's behaviour tailed him to the Hillview area, added SAC Lim.

Based on information provided by witnesses, including the customer and staff, the police established the man's identity.

Bank receipts, $499 in cash, and a motor scooter belonging to a member of the suspect's family were seized as evidence.



The recovered items that were stolen or used during the robbery. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



But the knife he allegedly used has not been recovered, as the suspect said he dropped it, according to the police.

The police added that they are still in the process of interviewing the man.

"The police can't do this alone, and we depend a lot on the community to help us solve crimes," said SAC Lim.

If found guilty, the man faces a jail term of up to 10 years and 12 strokes of the cane.