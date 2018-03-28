Man arrested for attempted armed robbery at convenience store in Lavender

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old man believed to be involved in a case of attempted armed robbery in Tyrwhitt Road has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday (March 28).

They had received a report at 1.46pm on Wednesday saying that a man had brandished a penknife at a 78-year-old woman, who was manning a convenience store called Everyday Mart.

The man demanded for money and the woman put up a struggle. He fled without any money and the woman was not injured.

After receiving the report, officers from the Central Police Division conducted extensive ground investigations and located the man.

He was arrested in Lavender Street at 6.35pm, less than five hours after the report was received.

The penknife was seized as a case exhibit.

He will be charged in court with the offence of attempted armed robbery.

If convicted, he can be jailed between two and seven years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.