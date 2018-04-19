Man arrested for allegedly stealing e-scooter, after he tries to sell it for $80 to passers-by

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (April 19) after he allegedly stole an e-scooter and tried to sell it.

According to Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the man allegedly stole the e-scooter in Geylang, Lorong 35, and tried to sell it to a pair of strangers for $80.

They were approached by the man while they were chatting at Lorong 10 at around 1.50am, they told Lianhe Wanbao.

One of the men, Mr Muhammad Azaari, 28, told The Straits Times that his 42-year-old friend Muhd Sairi decided to buy the e-scooter because the man "looked desperate, like he needed the money".

However, half an hour after the transaction Mr Azaari discovered a post in Facebook group BWSS Forum that the e-scooter was stolen.

BWSS Forum is a closed group.

"We saw from the photos that it was the same e-scooter, and in the post, the description of the thief matched the outfit of the man who sold it to us," he told ST.

At around 5.40am, the pair spotted the man again while they were sitting at a coffeeshop in Lorong 10, said Mr Azaari.

"I shouted at him but he ran, so I chased after him on the e-scooter," said Mr Azaari, who is unemployed.

After a brief chase, he caught up with the man and called the police. Mr Azaari also notified the original owner of the e-scooter, who met up with the duo in Geylang to retrieve his personal mobility device.

When asked why he decided to give chase, Mr Azaari told ST: "We didn't want to take the risk beacuse it's a stolen e-scooter, so I just tried to help out."

In response to queries, a police spokesman said they were alerted to a case of theft along Lorong 10 in Geylang at 6.10am.

A 32-year-old man was arrested, he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.