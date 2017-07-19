Man arrested for allegedly shooting pellets at bridal cars in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A man in his 50s has been arrested for allegedly shooting pellets at a group of wedding revellers in Woodlands on July 1.

Two vehicles there to fetch the bride were hit on the windscreens and frames by pellets that day.

The Straits Times understands that metal pellets had been found at the scene, and the incident took place at around 7am at Block 762, Woodlands Avenue 6.

The pellets are believed to be the sort used in air guns. No one was injured.

Seven groomsmen had driven five cars to the location to escort the bride that day.

While they were playing gatecrashing games downstairs, one of the bridesmaids heard a shooting sound.

That was when the groomsmen realised that two of the cars were damaged.

ST understands that the suspect will be taken to the scene of the incident to assist with investigations on Wednesday (July 19) afternoon.