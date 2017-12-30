Man, 52, found dead in Bedok flat; neighbours alert police after noticing foul stench

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man was found dead in the living room of his Bedok flat on Saturday morning (Dec 30).

The Straits Times understands that his body was found in a decomposed state inside the 12th floor unit.

The police said that it was alerted to the unnatural death at 57, New Upper Changi Road at around 11am.

"A 52-year-old man was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said a police spokesman.

It is understood that there was no foul play involved.

Neighbours had alerted the police after noticing a foul stench emanating from the flat.

The man, believed to be Mr Albert Chan, lived alone.

His next-door neighbour, a 31-year-old engineer, told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that he could often be seen smoking near the lift along the corridor.

However, he seldom interacted with neighbours.

According to records by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra), Mr Chan was once the owner of a hotpot eatery, which closed in 2009.

He also owned a metal wholesale company.

A resident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that Mr Chan had slimmed down considerably since last year, and did not appear to be in good health recently.

Police investigations are ongoing.