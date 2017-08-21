Man, 39, falls from second floor of Hougang block

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man fell from the second floor of a Hougang block on Sunday (Aug 20) evening.

Police were alerted at 7.49pm to a case of an individual falling from height at Block 570, Hougang Street 51.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received a call for ambulance assistance, and sent one ambulance to the scene.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him.

Police say he was conscious when conveyed, and that police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that the man suffered head injuries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man had allegedly been drinking beer while sitting on the window ledge, when he accidentally fell down.

One of the man's neighbours said there was a pool of blood where the man fell.

When the reporter went to the scene at 8pm, an area the size of half a basketball court at the ground floor had been cordoned off by police.