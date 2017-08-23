'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang's tweets on e-payment system

SINGAPORE - When Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tweeted about the need for one single e-payment system in the country during his National Day Rally speech, the Singaporean boss of Razer, a successful gaming tech company, took him on.

PM Lee tweeted on Aug 20: "In Singapore we do have e-payments, but too many schemes & systems - inconvenient for consumers and costly for businesses."

On Tuesday (Aug 22), Razer chief executive officer Tan Min-Liang tweeted back at the Prime Minister, saying he can get such a system "rolled out nationwide in 18 months".

PM Lee responded on Wednesday (Aug 23), thanking Mr Tan and saying: "Make me a proposal, and I will study it seriously."

Carousell chief executive officer Siu Rui Quek also followed Mr Tan's lead, saying his online marketplace firm would also be "happy to do our part too".

Thanks @minliangtan! Make me a proposal, and I will study it seriously. — Lee Hsien Loong (@leehsienloong) August 23, 2017

Razer currently has its own e-payment service and digital currency called zGold for in-game transactions, website Tech In Asia reported. Razer had bought a 19.9 per cent stake in Malaysian gaming payments provider MOL in June, to convert its regional cashless payment system into the zGold service.