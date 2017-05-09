Mad about trains: 19-year-old SMRT service ambassador creates 'train city' in his room

SINGAPORE - An SMRT train service ambassador obsessed with trains has created a "train city" in his own room.

Meet 19-year-old Isaac Nathaniel D'Souza, who spends his working hours at Jurong East MRT station before returning home to a miniature SMRT-themed city filled with electric train models, train tracks and train-related memorabilia.

Mr D'Souza was featured in a video posted on SMRT's Facebook page on Tuesday (May 9) morning, where he revealed that his interest in trains began at the age of three.

His room, with the walls hand-painted in SMRT's livery, was a labour of love that took two years to complete, after he decided that it was in need of renovation.

Mr D'Souza said he joined SMRT after several jobs in the food and beverage and hotel industries.

"I realised that it is very good to work in an industry where you are doing something you love," he said.

The room's train set-up was inspired by his workplace, Jurong East station, and features multiple platforms and landmarks such as shopping malls Jem and JCube.