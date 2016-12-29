M-cyclist gets jail, ban for causing cyclist's death

An on-board camera belonging to a motorcyclist showed how he failed to slow down at a zebra crossing, then hit an elderly cyclist, killing him.

Yesterday, 26-year-old Yong Jia Hao was jailed for six weeks and banned from driving for five years for causing the death of Mr Mohamed Hassan, 84, along the slip road from Tampines Avenue 2 into Tampines Avenue 5 on April 8.

The victim suffered multiple fractures and died six weeks later in hospital.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay said Mr Mohamed had been cycling across the zebra crossing on his way to a mosque at about noon that day.

Yong was riding to work.

Video footage obtained from his on-board camera showed him picking up speed after the traffic light changed to green at the previous junction about 140m before.

He also failed to slow down significantly while approaching the zebra crossing at the slip road where the collision occurred, and did not keep a proper lookout. He also failed to notice the cyclist and hit him.

Yong admitted that he had been travelling at at least 50kmh when approaching the zebra crossing.

In his mitigation plea, he asked for a lighter sentence and apologised for causing the cyclist's death.

A second charge of running the red light along the same stretch of road at the signalised T-junction of Tampines Street 11 that day was taken into consideration.

Yong could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined for causing death by a negligent act.