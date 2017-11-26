LTA impounds e-scooter after man rides it in the middle of PIE

SINGAPORE - An e-scooter which was used on the Pan-Island Expressway has been impounded, said the Land Transport Authority on Sunday (Nov 26).

In a video that was shared online by Facebook page Beh Chia Lor, a man was seen seated on the personal mobility device as he rode in the second lane of the expressway.

At around 9am to 9.30am, Land Transport Authority enforcement officers and Traffic Police officers caught the rider along the PIE, before the Eng Neo Avenue exit, said LTA in a Facebook statement.

The e-scooter has been impounded and the rider is assisting in investigations, the statement added.

This is not the first time the authorities have impounded a personal mobility device for illegal use on the roads.

In January, Active Mobility Enforcement Officers spotted a woman riding a PMD with her child on the road.

The LTA added in its latest statement that it will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations against errant PMD users.