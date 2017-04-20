Low-cost carrier Norwegian launches non-stop flights from Singapore to London

SINGAPORE - Local travellers will be able to fly to London's Gatwick airport for under $200 starting September this year, when low-cost carrier Norwegian begins its non-stop services between the two cities.

A one-way economy class ticket to London starts from $199, while a one-way premium class ticket starts from $839. Fares include all applicable fees and taxes.

From London, a one-way economy class ticket to Singapore starts from £179 ($320.73), while a one-way premium class ticket starts from £699.

The airline intends to launch a four-times weekly service, and increase it to five-times weekly during the Northern winter season from October to March the following year, said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a press release on Thursday (April 20).

This will bring the total number of weekly flights from Singapore to London to 50.

The new Singapore route will offer more than 300 seats per flight in both economy and premium cabins.

More than 1.2 million passengers travelled between Singapore and London last year. It is Changi Airport's 14th busiest route.

Norwegian has been awarded the World's Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for two consecutive years at the SkyTrax World Airline Awards. This is Norwegian's 10th long-haul destination and first route to Asia from the United Kingdom (UK).

CAG's chief executive officer Lee Seow Hiang said: "With changing consumer preferences and an improvement in aircraft technology, low-cost carriers have taken the opportunity to expand into the long-haul market."

Norwegian has seen high demand for affordable long-haul travel on its transatlantic flights such as from the UK to the United States.

Said Norwegian chief executive officer Bjorn Kjos: "Travel should be affordable for all so adding Singapore to our growing UK network will give passengers even more choice for afforable, quality travel to a range of global destinations."