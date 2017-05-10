Lorry driver crushed after forklift drops steel bars in fatal industrial accident

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver died on Tuesday (May 9) after being crushed by steel bars that fell from a forklift.

The incident happened at about 10.40am at level four of CWT Logistics Hub 3 in Tanjong Penjuru, where Euro Pac Logistic Pte Ltd is located.

The lorry driver was opening the sideboards of his lorry to prepare for the loading of steel bars onto the lorry bed when two stacks of steel bars fell off a forklift and crushed the lorry driver, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The use of all forklift trucks has been stopped at the workplace.

A closed-circuit television video of the accident was posted on a few Facebook pages on Wednesday.

The 1min30sec video shows a forklift operator picking up two stacks of cylindrical bars. A lorry in the background moves forward.

The lorry driver, 54, then gets out to lower the sideboards of the vehicle.

The forklift operator turns the forklift while lifting the steel bars. Unfortunately, one stack falls right on top of lorry driver.

The victim, said to be Malaysian, collapsed immediately. The other stack of steel bars fell soon after.

Other workers rush to help him, but it is too late.

Investigations are ongoing and a thorough inspection of the workplace will be conducted, MOM said.