Lorry driver arrested after 3 pedestrians killed in accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

SINGAPORE - Three pedestrians died after a lorry was believed to have crashed into them near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday morning (April 23).

The 25-year-old male lorry driver, who suffered injuries in the accident, has been arrested for causing death by a negligent act. The Straits Times understands he is Singaporean.

The police said they were alerted to a traffic accident involving a lorry, an SBS Transit bus and three pedestrians in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 9.30am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that officers extricated two pedestrians from under the lorry using rescue lifting airbags.

All three pedestrians were pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics at the scene.

According to the police, the lorry driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state. SCDF said that the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typically for more serious cases.

When ST arrived at about 11am, a large area near the traffic junction was cordoned off.

A traffic light was toppled in the accident and part of it was wedged under the lorry.

Nearby, three blue tents could be seen, with a lorry and SBS Transit bus some distance away.

The windscreen of the bus was badly cracked on the right side, while the drain railings on the pavement were also crushed in the accident.



A traffic light was toppled in the accident. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO





The SBS Transit bus some distance away from the scene of the accident. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO



SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said the SBS bus was waiting at the traffic light when the lorry hit the three pedestrians before crashing into the bus.

None of the bus passengers were hurt, Ms Tan added. "Our hearts go out to the family of the pedestrians."

Eyewitness Leow Jun An, 19, told ST the lorry narrowly missed him before it hit a man near the traffic light.

"I was stunned. I heard many loud crashes," said Mr Leow, who is waiting to enlist into National Service.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 10am that there was an accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Accident on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 (towards Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8) after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9. Avoid left lane — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) April 23, 2018

Motorists were told to avoid the left lane on the road leading to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.