Lorry carrying joss paper catches fire on PIE

A screengrab from a video of firefighters that were seen near the lorry, which was partially charred with incense papers strewn all over the road around it.
A screengrab from a video of firefighters that were seen near the lorry, which was partially charred with incense papers strewn all over the road around it.
Published
1 hour ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A lorry carrying joss paper caught fire along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas on Monday (Aug 21) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 2.15pm.

It dispatched a pair of fire engines and a pair of fire bikes.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and a compressed air foam backpack.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, an SCDF car and two fire engines could be seen parked beside the chevrons at the right most filtering lane.

Firefighters were seen near the lorry, which was partially charred with incense papers strewn all over the road around it.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice