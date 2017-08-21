Lorry carrying joss paper catches fire on PIE

SINGAPORE - A lorry carrying joss paper caught fire along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Tuas on Monday (Aug 21) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 2.15pm.

It dispatched a pair of fire engines and a pair of fire bikes.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel and a compressed air foam backpack.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

In a video sent to The Straits Times, an SCDF car and two fire engines could be seen parked beside the chevrons at the right most filtering lane.

Firefighters were seen near the lorry, which was partially charred with incense papers strewn all over the road around it.