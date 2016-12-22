Lift company Sigma Elevator to be fined for safety breach at Tampines HDB block

SINGAPORE - The Tampines Town Council will levy a fine on Sigma Elevator for a safety breach at a Housing Board block, it said on Thursday (Dec 22).

A Stomp reader, who did not wish to be named, said that a worker from the company had been cleaning a lift shaft at the block on Wednesday afternoon without putting up any signs or posting a look-out to stop people from using the lift. The lift door was partly open due to the cleaning operation.

He told Stomp: "As usual, my daughter ran towards the lift to press the button... I saw the lift door was slightly opened. The lift shaft was big enough for a toddler to fall through the gap."

He stopped his five-year-old daughter from running because he was afraid that "she, out of curiosity, would peep or look through the gap".

He then saw a worker cleaning the lift shaft at Block 886A, Tampines Street 83, with a broom.

"This is a very serious lapse of safety. No warning sign, supervisor or standby person and barricade at all. Any curious toddler may fall through the gap," he added.

Tampines Town Council said in a statement that it "views this incident seriously as the safety breach has endangered the lift worker as well as members of public".

There should have been a safety barricade or a look-out staff onsite, it said.

The Town Council's general manager, Mr Chan Wee Lee, has called the managing director of Sigma Elevator to register the matter and the town council will levy a fine on the company for the breach.

The Town Council has also notified the Ministry of Manpower and the Building & Construction Authority (BCA).

BCA has arranged a site visit to investigate the matter, the Town Council said.

It added that it does random checks on the estate's lift maintenance and other contractors "to ensure they carry out their work properly".

It urged residents and members of public who witness any unsafe acts by contractors to alert the Tampines Town Council by calling their hotline (6781-2222) or by e-mailing feedback@ttc.org.sg.