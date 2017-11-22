Large tree branch falls at Lower Delta Road, causes hour-long road closure

SINGAPORE - A massive fallen tree branch blocked traffic on two lanes of Lower Delta Road on Wednesday afternoon, causing an hour-long closure for traffic along one direction of the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that no injuries were reported.

A spokesman told The Straits Times that it received a call alerting it to the incident at 2.17pm, and dispatched an ambulance to the scene. However, no medical assistance was required.

Eyewitness Tay Kiat Swee, 70, a rag and bone man, said he heard a loud crack at about 2pm, before a branch fell onto the Lower Delta Road and obstructed both lanes of traffic in the direction toward Beo Crescent.

Prior to police arrival, Mr Tay said he took an existing orange caution sign - which had already been by the road from earlier works - and placed it in front of the fallen tree, using a whistle to alert motorists to the obstruction.

Once the sign was in place, Mr Tay decided to check if any pedestrians had been crushed by the tree.

"Cars are bigger and easier to see, but not for pedestrians. So I decided to dig through the branches to see if anyone had been trapped. It was lucky that there was no one injured," he said in Mandarin.