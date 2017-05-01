Lao Prime Minister to make visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will be in Singapore for a visit on Tuesday at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.

The one-day visit reaffirms the warm and friendly ties between Singapore and Laos, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday(May 1).

Dr Thongloun will receive an official welcome at the Istana on Tuesday morning. He will then call on President Tony Tan Keng Yam - who made a state visit to Laos in January - and on PM Lee, who will host an official dinner in his honour.

He will also visit Nanyang Polytechnic, where he took an English language course under the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP) from November 1998 to January 1999.

Laos is the sixth largest recipient of technical assistance under the programme. More than 12,500 Lao government officials have attended programmes for English language, economic development, trade and tourism promotion, and public administration.

At the polytechnic, Mr Thongloun will meet some of the staff who taught and interacted with him 18 years ago.

He will also visit PSA Singapore, and attend a business forum for Lao and Singapore businessmen, organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and International Enterprise Singapore.

An orchid will be named after Mr Thongloun, as is custom for visting dignitaries.

This is his first official visit to Singapore in his capacity as prime minister - a post he took up in 2016.

He will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Public Works and Transport Bounchanh Sinthavong, Minister and Head of Prime Minister's Office Phet Phomphiphak, Minister to Prime Minister's Office Alounkeo Kittikhoun, senior government officials and a business delegation.