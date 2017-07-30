Kites take to the skies in annual kite festival at Marina Barrage

SINGAPORE - Kites filled the skies on Saturday (July 29) and Sunday (July 30), as the eighth annual kite flying festival took place at Marina Barrage.

Organised by national water agency PUB and the Singapore Kite Association, the event saw the display of giant kites with unique designs by local and international kite fliers.

There were also stunt-kite performances, alongside kite making and wind garden making workshops.

A popular activity was the Lolli-Drop, in which participants caught mini parachutes that fell down with sweets attached.

Over 100 mini parachutes were dropped each time.

There was also a Wind Garden, consisting of windmills with chilli, fish and lady bug designs.