Kites take to the skies in annual kite festival at Marina Barrage

Mega Flying Four Line Kite at Marina Barrage on July 30 2017. ST VIDEO: LIM YAOHUI
Giant kites at Marina Barrage on July 30 2017. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Mega Flying Four Line Kite from International and Singapore kite fliers, at the Singapore Kite Day @ Marina Barrage 2017 on July 30, 2017.
Mega Flying Four Line Kite from International and Singapore kite fliers, at the Singapore Kite Day @ Marina Barrage 2017 on July 30, 2017.
Giant kites at Singapore Kite Day @ Marina Barrage 2017 on July 30, 2017.
Giant kites at Singapore Kite Day @ Marina Barrage 2017 on July 30, 2017.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Lolli- Drop, a highly popular activity where participants can catch mini-parachutes falling down with sweets attached. Over 100 mini parachutes will be dropped each time.
Lolli- Drop, a highly popular activity where participants can catch mini-parachutes falling down with sweets attached. Over 100 mini parachutes will be dropped each time.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
17 min ago
yaohui@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Kites filled the skies on Saturday (July 29) and Sunday (July 30), as the eighth annual kite flying festival took place at Marina Barrage.

Organised by national water agency PUB and the Singapore Kite Association, the event saw the display of giant kites with unique designs by local and international kite fliers.

There were also stunt-kite performances, alongside kite making and wind garden making workshops.

A popular activity was the Lolli-Drop, in which participants caught mini parachutes that fell down with sweets attached.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Over 100 mini parachutes were dropped each time.

There was also a Wind Garden, consisting of windmills with chilli, fish and lady bug designs.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Are you unknowingly destroying your car's engine?
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice