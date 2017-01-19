Kind hawkers help elderly man on stalled motorised wheelchair in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE - Stallholders and residents in Bukit Merah saved the day for neighbour Uncle Sim, in a heartwarming incident shared by Member of Parliament Joan Pereira on social media.

Ms Pereira, a Tanjong Pagar MP, said that Uncle Sim's motorised wheelchair stalled opposite Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre last Sunday (Jan 15) afternoon.

But he got home safely after the hawkers and another resident came together to help him.

"It turned out that the battery was running low," she wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Another kind uncle on a motorised wheelchair lent us his charger, and the fruits stallholders offered their electrical outlet for Uncle Sim to charge up his wheelchair while waiting for the afternoon rain to subside."

"Before long, the rain subsided and uncle's motorised wheelchair was all charged-up for his ride home!"

Ms Pereira called the incident an "inspiring" example of a caring community.

"It was really heartwarming to see everyone in our community working together and looking out for one another."