Jurong East building that caught fire remains closed, workers allowed to retrieve belongings

SINGAPORE - The day after a fire at 30 Toh Guan Road that took one life, clean-up and investigation efforts are ongoing.

When The Straits Times went to the scene at 10.30am on Friday morning, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Singapore Police Force personnel were at the site.

A team of workmen was also working to clean up the remaining debris, while a large group of employees from the firms housed in the building were seen within the compound.

The Straits Times understands that they will be allowed to retrieve their personal belongings from the building on Friday, but nothing more.

Shutters Productions, a studio located in 30 Toh Guan Road, posted an email update from the building's integrated facilities management on its Facebook page on Thursday (May 4).

In the email, senior executive Gary Chua said the earliest date the building could reopen is next Monday (May 8), subject to further confirmation. Additionally, on a case-by- case basis, representatives could be allowed to retrieve "important documents" from their offices.