Istana to hold Chinese New Year Open House on Jan 29

SINGAPORE - The Istana grounds will be open to the public from 8.30am to 6pm on Sunday (Jan 29), the second day of Chinese New Year.

The Open House will feature several performances, including lion dances, a rooster and instrumental dance show, a sunflower dance and an opera performance and trained monkey puppet show.

There will also be a display of birds by Wildlife Reserves Singapore and a Chinese calligraphy booth.

Those interested to check out the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk, or they can tour the Istana's main building, where they can view selected function rooms and a display of gifts presented to the President and Prime Minister by foreign dignitaries.

Visitors can also embark on a self-guided tour with the help of the "Istana Garden Walk" mobile app.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay a $2 entrance fee.

Visitors should enter the grounds via the main gate at Orchard Road.