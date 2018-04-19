ICA officers uncover leopard tortoise, contraband cigarettes, e-cigarettes in car at Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A leopard tortoise was discovered hidden in an eyewear case tucked in the glove compartment of a car entering Singapore last Friday (April 13).

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officers uncovered the reptile at Woodlands Checkpoint at around midnight inside the Singapore-registered car, said ICA in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes as well as e-cigarettes and related accessories were also uncovered from other parts of the car, added ICA.

The driver was compounded $300 by Singapore Customs for failing to declare the cigarettes, ICA said.

He was also referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.