Huge tree uproots and falls near Yishun playground, no reported injuries

SINGAPORE - A huge tree uprooted and fell near a playground in Yishun just after midnight on Thursday (Jan 11).

Photos posted on citizen journalism website Stomp showed the tree lying on the ground with its roots exposed next to Block 147, Yishun Street 11.

In response to queries, a Nee Soon Town Council spokesman said that they were informed of the incident early Thursday morning and there were no reports of injury.

Some fitness equipment, the stairs railing and a contractor's fencing were damaged, the spokesman said.

The town council is investigating the incident.

A resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Lokesh, told Stomp that he was on his way home when his wife called to tell him about the incident.

"She said that she heard a loud sound, like a building structure collapsing," said Mr Lokesh, who added that the tree had landed partly onto the playground.



A huge tree uprooted and landed partly onto a playground next to Block 147, Yishun Street 11 on Jan 11. PHOTO: STOMP



He also found leaves and branches along the corridor when he returned home, which was a third-floor unit at the block.



A resident found leaves and branches along the corridor after a huge tree uprooted and fell next to his block at Yishun Street 11. PHOTO: STOMP



Later at 9am, he noted that the area around the tree was cordoned off as workers were seen removing the tree.