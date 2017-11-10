Three Housing Board flats hit $1 million mark in resale market

SINGAPORE - Three 5-room Housing Board (HDB) flats in Commonwealth Drive and Holland Village broke the $1 million mark on the resale market, among the highest recorded prices for 2017 so far, outside of Pinnacle @ Duxton.

Data by real estate agency PropNex show that two of the units are at Block 50 Commonwealth Drive. The flats sold for $1.035m in October and $1.028m in August.

A 36th floor unit at Block 18D Holland Drive fetched $1.03m in July.

In February this year, a penthouse DBSS unit at Bishan's Natura Loft shattered records when it went for $1.18m. While DBSS are considered as public housing, they are developed and sold by private developers, not by HDB.

The recent transactions were recorded even as figures show a steady decline of HDB's resale price index since 2016. According to HDB data, the latest quarter this year saw the steepest drop since the start of 2015.

A Pinnacle @ Duxton HDB flat that sold for $1.12m broke the HDB resale record in 2016. At $1.03m, the Holland Village flat cost $818 psf for the 1,259 sqft.

The Pinnacle@Duxton unit was $981 psf and Natura Loft's sold at $913 psf.



The view from the 36th floor unit at Block 18D Holland Drive which fetched $1.03m in July. PHOTO: MICHELLE CHIA





The buyers of the Holland Village flat are a young couple in their 20s, purchasing a home for the first time. This is atypical as buyers willing to splurge such amounts on resale flats are usually older, second-timer HDB buyers who may not be able to secure Build-to-Order flats.

PropNex real estate agent Michelle Chia, who handled the sale, said the couple were drawn by the "million dollar view" of the surrounding landed properties, as well as the easy access to amenities.

They include the close proximity to food options and the Holland Village MRT station.

Said Ms Chia: "I received many inquiries in the $800,000 to $900,000 range, but I held out because I was confident that a $1m-plus offer would come. Thankfully, the couple also decided to take the plunge after three viewings."

Last year, a five-room resale unit at Clementi Towers made headlines when it went for $1,005,000.

Clementi Towers was the first HDB project to be integrated with a mall and a bus interchange.

The Commonwealth and Holland Village HDB blocks were built as replacement flats for those displaced under HDB's Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers). They do not have Clementi Towers' integrated amenities.

A unit in Block 18C Holland Drive also traded hands for $975,000 in August, said a PropNex spokesman.

"We can expect prices at this block to be around this rate, possibly crossing over the million dollar mark again, in the near future, as buyers are prepared to pay over $1m for the unit's size and their central location," he added.

ZACD Group executive director Nicholas Mak said any HDB flat that sells above $900,000 today on the resale market is considered exceptional. He said such cases are "outliers and not the norm".

Said the property watcher: "Right now, the HDB resale market is still cautions, and buyers are still a bit spoilt for choice, especially for first-timers who can turn to the high amount of subsidies.

"At the $1 million mark, there are a lot of choices available, even in the private market. For such a young couple to buy a HDB flat at this price means they must really love the location very much."