HDB launches 5,291 flats, including 1,394 units under inaugural Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise

SINGAPORE - There will be 5,291 flats for sale from Tuesday (Aug 1), the Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced.

These include 3,897 Build-To-Order (BTO) units in the third BTO exercise this year, and 1,394 units under the first ever Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) exercise.

This brings the total number of flats launched by HDB this year to 18,095.

Applications can be submitted online on the HDB InfoWEB until next Monday (Aug 7).

The BTO flats offered are in the non-mature towns of Bukit Batok and Sengkang.

The ROF flats are unsold balance flats from the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise in November last year, and come in a wide range of flat types, locations and prices.



HDB said that about 71 per cent are already completed, while the rest are under construction.

"Under this new sales mode, home buyers will be able to select their flats quicker, and from a bigger pool of balance flats of different flat types and in different locations," HDB said.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for a BTO flat in non-mature towns, as there is a higher chance of success in securing one, along with more grants.

Those with more urgent housing needs and are less particular about location can consider applying for an ROF flat.

Information on the exercise is available on the HDB InfoWEB.

The next BTO exercise in November will see about 4,800 flats in Geylang, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines, concurrently with a SBF exercise.